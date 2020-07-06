Fact check: Photo doesn't show Australian warships blocking a boat of illegal immigrants

Social media posts have wrongly claimed a photograph shows two Australian warships blocking a boat of illegal immigrants.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The mislabelled photograph, which has been shared more than 15,000 times on Facebook, shows a boat trapped between two ships ( here , here , here ).

The image has been shared with the caption: “Two Australian warships blocked a boat loaded with illegal immigrants that did not respond to requests for a halt in their waters. The illegal immigrants all returned back, the crew members were arrested and the boat was dismantled for scrap. Why can’t the UK do this?”

According to the Associated Press, the photograph actually shows two Japanese Coast Guard patrol ships surrounding a boat carrying Chinese activists in the East China sea ( here ).

The image was taken on August 15, 2012 after activists attempted a protest landing on Uotsuri Island, a disputed island that is controlled by Japan but also claimed by China. Tokyo and Beijing have been feuding for decades over the island chain, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

Japan’s coastguard said five activists who landed on the island chain were arrested while nine others were detained on their boat.

( here ).

VERDICT

False. The photograph shows two Japanese Coast Guard ships surrounding a boat of Chinese activists.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .