Fact check: Bon Jovi did not play in front of just 12 people and 7 pumpkins at a Biden campaign event

Social media users have been sharing posts saying rock star Jon Bon Jovi played at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in front of just 12 people and seven pumpkins. This is false: local media reports estimate there were approximately 230 cars at the drive-in rally in Dallas, Pennsylvania, many of which can be seen in Reuters and AP photographs of the event.

Jon Bon Jovi performs during a drive-in campaign event of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The posts ( here , here , here , here ), shared thousands of times, show a picture of Bon Jovi performing in front of a sign saying “Pennsylvania for Biden Harris” which has pumpkins underneath it. The caption reads, “This is incredible! From a FB friend: “Bon Jovi was featured at a Biden event in PA. He played for 12 people and 7 pumpkins.”

Biden and President Trump have had contrasting approaches to their campaign events: Biden has held few in-person events and has this month addressed supporters at drive-in rallies with limited attendance to avoid possible coronavirus inflections, while Trump has held in-person rallies of thousands of supporters tightly packed together ( here , here ).

Bon Jovi did perform at the drive-in rally at Dallas High School in Luzerne County ( here , here ).

While the numbers may be figures of speech for a lowly attended gathering, the numbers show the rally was well attended for a drive-in with social distance. Several local media outlets reported that just over 230 cars attended the event at Dallas High School ( here , here , here ).

Reuters and AP photos ( here , here ) show dozens of cars, certainly more than 12, parked at the rally.

Reuters last week debunked another post saying only a few supporters attended another of Biden’s drive-in campaign events that was intended to be low attendance to abide by social distancing measures (here).

VERDICT

False. Several local news outlets reported that 230 cars attended the campaign event, many of which can be seen in Reuters and AP photographs.

