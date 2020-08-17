Fact check: UK PM Boris Johnson did not tweet that he was “sorry for what Britain did to India” 74 years ago

Social media users have shared a tweet purportedly from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he says he is “sorry for what Britain did to India” 74 years ago.

This tweet was posted by an unverified account and not from Johnson’s real Twitter account, which can be seen twitter.com/borisjohnson .

The unofficial tweet can be seen ( here ). The tweet has been ‘liked’ over 36,000 times and screenshots of this tweet have been shared on Facebook ( here , here ).

“I am sorry for what Britain did to India 74 years ago, so I want to apologize to Indians. Happy Independence Day to Incredible India”, the imposter tweet reads.

The tweet was published on August 15 - on the 74th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule.

The fake Twitter account uses the same photograph and name as the one used by Johnson’s official account. However, it uses the Twitter handle “BorisUKJohnson” instead of “BorisJohnson”.

Reuters could not find any similar tweet on Johnson’s official Twitter page ( twitter.com/BorisJohnson ) or in archives that show his deleted tweets ( here ).

VERDICT

False. This tweet is from an unofficial account, not from Boris Johnson’s official Twitter account.

