Fact check: Facebook has not tried to ban a photo of an English breakfast

A social media post that falsely claims Facebook tried to ban a photo of a typical English breakfast has been circulating online.

The image was posted by a self-described “anti-communist” group from North East England on Oct. 7, 2020, with the caption “Facebook have tried to (sic) BAN this photo for being Islamophobic. SHARE this!” (here) . The post has since been shared over 900 times.

Facebook’s rules on hate speech, defined as any “direct attack on people” based on characteristics like religion or sexuality, prohibit Islamophobic content. (here) .

Photos of baked beans and sausages do not breach these standards and are not banned by Facebook.

The specific photo currently being shared online was posted to Facebook on June 11, 2019, by a page called “The Fry Up Police”, and their logo can be seen stamped across the fried egg and the sauce bottle (here) .

It is not the first time this image has been shared by political groups. On July 19, 2020, “The Fry Up Police” shared a screenshot of the same image being used by “Albion First – 2” to promote “Patriotic Food Politics” (here) . They asked Facebook users to let them know if their “fine and greasy work” was being used “for any type of political agenda”.

VERDICT

False. Facebook has not tried to ban a photo of an English breakfast for being Islamophobic.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .