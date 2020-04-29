False claim: Britons are eligible for 103 pounds per day by staying at home during coronavirus pandemic

A screenshot of an apparent BBC News flash with an accompanying message claiming that all British citizens are eligible for 103 pounds per day by staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 has been shared widely on social media. Alternative versions give the figure as 100 pounds per day.

The posts, which have been shared hundreds of times, say anyone, irrespective of employment status, can apply for the payment (here, here here, here ).

This claim is false; the posts are a prank. Clicking on the accompanying link for “full details” reveals a photograph of a gorilla with its middle finger raised.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to assist those who are suffering financially because of the pandemic. On March 18, a week after pledging 12 billion pounds to soften the impact of COVID-19 in his budget, the Chancellor announced 330 billion pounds worth of loan guarantees to businesses (here).

Later that week Sunak announced that, for the first time ever, the government would step in to help employers by paying 80% of furloughed employees wages through its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, up to 2,500 pounds per month (here here).

Other measures introduced include 12-month interest free loans, 'tax holidays' for businesses forced to shut down during the crisis, 'mortgage holidays' for homeowners, and one billion pounds of support for renters. Sunak also announced that Britain would raise its main state-paid benefit by 1,000 pounds per year to help the most vulnerable households (here).

Figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions said there had been 1.8 million declarations for Universal Credit in the six weeks to April 12 – five times more than the same period in 2019 (here).

On April 27, Sunak said the government would provide full state guarantees on loans to Britain's smallest businesses of up to 50,000 pounds. Firms will have no interest or repayments for the next 12 months (here).

VERDICT

False. British citizens are not eligible for 103 pounds per day by staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .