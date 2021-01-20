Fact check: Bus near Capitol ahead of inauguration is probably a National Guard troop transporter, not a ‘prison bus’

Social media users have been sharing photos and videos of a bus driving outside the Capitol the day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, describing it as a “prison bus”. A spokesperson for the National Guard, however, said the bus looks like one of their standard troop transport buses.

A National Guard member patrols around the U.S. Capitol building ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS

The posts (here , here , here , here) show a video of a bus driving outside a fence with the Capitol dome in the background and then coming to a stop, or a still image from the end of this video clip.

Captions include, “BREAKING! A prison bus was allowed into the restricted zone today near the capitol building. Who knows exactly why but it happened and its there”; “What looks like a prison bus has been spotted at the Washington D.C. capitol”; and “a prison bus has arrived at the Capitol”. Some of the posts seem to be screenshots of a Telegram post t.me/CapitolNews/127 , which captions the video, “As Washington D.C. is in complete lockdown in ancitipation (sic) of the inauguration, a prison bus arrives at the Capitol. Note: D.C. is completely closed off to traffic, only authorised personnel are allowed in.”

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in a ceremony held in front of a heavily fortified U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., with thousands of National Guard troops sent to provide security (here) . Several road closures are in place around the Capitol and the White House for the inauguration (here , here) .

The video shared in the social media posts is footage from Ruptly extracted from a Jan. 18, 2021 Live transmission visible here (timestamp 3:30:47). There is nothing in the Ruptly transmission, titled “BREAKING: Smoke seen behind US Capitol building amid reported evacuation”, to suggest that the bus is a prison bus.

Laura Lucchini, Head of News at Ruptly, told Reuters via email: “Ruptly certainly never made any claim that this was a prison bus. It seems to be a malicious use of our content.”

The bus is most likely a National Guard bus. Nahaku McFadden, Media Operations Chief at the National Guard Bureau of Public Affairs told Reuters via email that the bus “looks like a standard troop transport bus”. She explained: “The military uses buses similar to the one in the photo and it is likely one that transported National Guard members to support inauguration missions.”

The bus in the video is almost identical to a bus transporting National Guard members in Lansing, Michigan, seen at the start of this Ruptly video (same lights, shape and window from the front, for example) here .

Part of the front of a similar bus transporting National Guard troops can be seen in this Reuters photo here .

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters has recently debunked other false claims related to Biden’s inauguration (here , here) .

VERDICT

False. The bus shown in the photos and videos looks like a National Guard bus used to transport troops to support inauguration missions, not a “prison bus”.

