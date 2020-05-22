False claim: Woman jumps out of bus window to avoid risk of virus

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have wrongly claimed a video shows a woman who tried to jump out of a bus window because she was worried about becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The video, which has been shared 2,400 times on Facebook, shows a woman hanging partially out of the window on the top deck of a bus. It has the caption: “Woman trying to jump off bus on Staniforth rd saying the bus was too full and she didn’t want to get Corona virus”.

South Yorkshire Police, who responded to the incident in the video, told Reuters they had “no reason to believe there was any link to COVID-19”.

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Darnall area of Sheffield on the afternoon of 15 May following reports of concern for safety for a woman travelling on a bus along Staniforth Road.

“One woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for foot injuries.”

VERDICT

False. The incident on board this bus was not related to coronavirus concerns.

