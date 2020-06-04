Fact check: Cages full of rocks are not being dropped off for “rioters” in Los Angeles

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users are circulating images that purportedly show cages full of rocks being dropped off for “rioters” in Los Angeles. This is false.

The claim comes as protests spread across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Examples of the claim can be seen here and here .

Reuters was able to confirm that the images were taken in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, near Los Angeles( goo.gl/maps/YQn4xesDYwnMY5ha7 ). The cages, however, were unrelated to the recent demonstrations.

According to the Chabad of Sherman Oaks — the building visible on the right hand side in the images on social media — the cages were security barriers that had been in place for over a year ( here ). To address concerns, these barriers were temporarily removed.

Their full statement posted on Facebook says: “To all our concerned neighbors and friends, there were false pictures and videos going around today, claiming some bricks or rocks were placed at our center. Here is the truth: THESE ARE SECURITY BARRIERS and have been here for almost a year! Nevertheless to alleviate peoples concern that they may be vandalized and used by rioters, they were temporarily removed (as can be seen in this picture). Stay safe, we are praying for you all, and may there be only goodness and peace in our community.”

VERDICT

False. Cages in Los Angeles were actually security barriers that had been in place for over a year.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .