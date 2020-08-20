Fact check: Los Angeles “Cannibal Club” is an old hoax

Posts on social media appear to show the purported VIP list of a venue known as “Cannibal Club” with guests that include musician Katy Perry, author Chelsea Clinton, news host Anderson Cooper and British actress Meryl Streep. The claim appears to imply that guests actually consume human flesh, but the existence of this venue is fictitious and an old hoax.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A reverse image search shows that the logo of the venue on the social media posts stems from the website for Cannibal Club ( www.cannibalclub.org ), a restaurant purportedly “specializing in the preparation of human meat,” that brings the “cutting edge of experimental cuisine to the refined palates of L.A.’s cultural elite.”

Its description also notes that the clientele of the club includes “noted filmmakers, intellectuals, and celebrities who have embraced the Enlightenment ideals of free expression and rationalism.” ( here )

The “Staff” tab, however, shows photographs from stock catalogues and other websites, indicating that the website is a hoax. The profile image for Elspeth Blake, the alleged proprietor appears bit.ly/3gcvsq0 . A photo of Sophie Lafitte, listed as “Chef de Cuisine”, appears here . Hero Conners, listed as “Art Director”, appears bit.ly/2EloP7z , and Raven Chan, Service Manager appears bit.ly/329122P .

This hoax has been addressed online since early 2018 here .

According to domain information websites (search cannibalclub . org www.whois.net/ or lookup.icann.org/ ), the website was created in 2008 to a private user out of California and the phone number 714-706-4182. This number has been reported as scam here and also shows up as belonging to a small company apparently dedicated to internet services, here .

VERDICT

False. Celebrities are not consuming human meat at the “Cannibal Club.” This so-called venue is fictitious and part of an old hoax.

