Fact check: The Capitol storming was not staged with green screens

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims the storming of the U.S. Capitol was staged with the help of green screens. There is no evidence to support this claim.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here , here , and here .

One post here reads: “Lots can be done with a green screen. Ask the news media. They can put anything on their backdrop. One day your at the beach. Next day maybe the Capital Building. Ask yourself. Did it really happen as it was portrayed??”

The posts include an authentic AFP photograph that captures the moment, visible u.afp.com/UiGF , with a green screen edited in the background and a video camera edited in on the left.

Moments around the same scene from different angles can be seen in Reuters pictures here , here and here .

The storming of the U.S. Capitol did take place on Jan. 6, 2021, as can be seen in Reuters videos from Jan. 6 here and here . Reuters text coverage can be found here .

A reporter for The New Yorker filmed various scenes from inside the Capitol, visible here .

While there is no video available of the scene shown in the claim, there are many photographs from different angles.

The photograph in the claim looks edited and low quality, unlike the multiple photographs taken by various news organizations.

The image on the view screen of the video camera on the left does not show an accurate image (due to the camera’s position, the American flag should be visible on the right side of the image seen in the view finder). The view screen shows a very similar image of the photograph itself, suggesting whoever made this digitally altered version simply added the same image onto the view screen.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, seen in the image wearing horns, a fur pelt and face paint, was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds”. He was taken into custody on Jan. 9, 2021 ( here , here ). Reuters fact-checked claims saying he was part of Antifa, here .

VERDICT

False. An original photograph taken at the Capitol storming was edited to include a green screen background and a video camera.

