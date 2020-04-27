False claim: Just Giving to keep £2 million from Captain Tom’s NHS fundraiser  

Posts have claimed fundraising platform Just Giving is making £2 million commission from the money raised by Captain Tom Moore for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) (here).

This is not correct.

Moore, a World War Two veteran, has now raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden (here). The 99-year-old covered the 25-metre circuit with the help of a wheeled walking frame, completing the challenge just two weeks shy of his 100th birthday on April 30.

The money is being raised through Just Giving for NHS Charities Together, an organisation that represents 140 member charities that support the work of the health service, according to Moore’s Just Giving page.

Just Giving told Reuters that 97% of the donation will go directly to NHS Charities Together. Of the remaining 3%, around 2% will cover payment processing fees, and approximately 1% will go back into the company.

The platform charges a processing fee of 1.9% + 20p per donation, or 2.9% + 20p if the donation is not in pounds sterling. Just Giving said the fees cover “card payment charges, which are set by external card providers, and the costs of processing millions of donations” and are “in line with industry standards”(here).

The roughly 1% of donations kept by Just Giving amounts to around £290,000 as of April 27 and would rise to £300,000 if donations reached £30 million, and so forth.

The platform told Reuters it had donated £100,000 to Captain Tom’s campaign in celebration of him reaching the £10 million milestone.

VERDICT

False. Just Giving is not making £2 million from Captain Tom’s fundraising campaign for the National Health Service.

