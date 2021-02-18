Fact check: Image of a car in flames amid cars trapped in snow is from 2014

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Amid a series of storms blasting snow and sleet from Washington state to Washington, D.C., and as far south as Louisiana and Mississippi, posts on social media show an image of cars trapped in snow along a highway with one vehicle in flames. Accompanied by the hashtag #snowpocolypse2021 and claiming that the incident took place on Interstate 64 near Milton, West Virginia, the image, taken seven years ago in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been mislabeled.

One post with nearly 800 shares (here) includes the caption, “Be safe out there this is 64 near the milton exit #snowpocolypse2021.” This may be a reference to I-64, an Interstate U.S. Highway that runs east—west between the St. Louis, Missouri area and Hampton Roads, Virginia (here). The “milton exit” (sic) may reference Exit 28 near Milton, West Virginia (here).

Although the photo in question is authentic, it is not from 2021 and it does not show I-64 near Milton, West Virginia. As reported here by Raleigh, North Carolina NBC affiliate WRAL, the 2014 photo “shows a car on fire as vehicles struggle nearby to get up a snow-slicked hill on Glenwood Avenue” in downtown Raleigh.

A woman named Lindsay Webb reportedly took the image with her iPhone while stuck on the road for hours. WRAL reported at the time that Webb’s picture “quickly spread across the Internet and was featured on several sites, including CNN, The Huffington Post, Gawker, Slate and Reddit” (here).

It then became a meme as social media users photoshopped in the Stay-Puft marshmallow man, John Goodman as Walter Sobchak in “The Big Lebowski,” Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort in “Harry Potter,” and a shirtless Russian President Vladimir riding a horse (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. This image of a car on fire in the snow was taken in North Carolina in 2014.

