False claim: Northern Irish hospital to close intensive care unit during coronavirus pandemic

A post has incorrectly claimed that the intensive care unit (ICU) of Causeway Hospital in Northern Ireland will close during the coronavirus pandemic. (here)

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which is responsible for providing services at Causeway, have confirmed the ICU will remain open. (here:0)

The false claim comes after new measures to deal with the coronavirus have meant health care services in the area have been reduced. This includes the cancellation of some non-urgent elective procedures and the closure of the inpatient paediatric ward at Causeway Hospital. (here)

The post, made on April 12, claims that the ICU will close within ten days and all “experienced ICU staff” will be transferred to Antrim, a town to the south of Causeway.

“God forbid any of us contact Covid 19 and require the assistance of a ventilator as I believe we will stand a slim chance of survival,” a section of the post reads.

In response to the rumours, the health trust said the ICU at Causeway would continue to main critical care, including to support cancer surgery.

“The ICU Unit in Causeway Hospital is still operating and will continue to provide a service to the Causeway area, short of mechanical ventilation,” the trust said. (here:0)

Patients needing mechanical ventilation would be stabilised and safely transferred to another hospital, it added.

“This is a temporary arrangement and reflects the limited anaesthetic medical and ICU nursing workforce in Causeway to provide mechanical ventilation and the fact that other hospitals such as Antrim Area have been specifically set up to deal with such cases.”

VERDICT

False: the intensive care unit of Causeway Hospital will continue to operate.