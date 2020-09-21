Fact check: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mothers stop breastfeeding to improve vaccine efficacy

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing posts, which claim that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that mothers stop breastfeeding to boost vaccine efficacy. A spokesperson for the CDC confirmed to Reuters that this is false.

The posts ( here , here , here ) show the headline of an article by Global Freedom Movement, and in some cases link to the article (here). The headline reads, “CDC Recommends Mothers Stop Breastfeeding To Boost Vaccine Efficacy”.

The article seems to be based on a research article published in 2010, entitled “Inhibitory effect of breast milk on infectivity of live oral rotavirus vaccines.” (here) Rotavirus is a virus that can cause intestinal symptoms, which spreads easily among infants and young children (here).

A spokesperson for the CDC told Reuters: “CDC does not recommend restricting or discontinuing breastfeeding before or after the administration of a vaccine to improve the efficacy of a vaccine in an infant.”

Regarding the 2010 study, a spokesperson for the CDC said the study did not find sufficient evidence to suggest breastfeeding could negatively impact the efficacy of a rotavirus vaccine. The spokesperson quoted the study’s findings: “human milk from women who live in areas with endemic rotavirus contains antibodies that can neutralize live rotavirus vaccine virus. However, in licensing trials, the effectiveness of rotavirus vaccine in breastfed infants was comparable to that in non-breastfed infants.” (tinyurl.com/y6f6m8a5)

The guidance from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices states, “No restrictions are placed on the infant’s feeding before or after receipt of rotavirus vaccine. Breastfed infants should be vaccinated according to the same schedule as nonbreastfed infants. The efficacy of the rotavirus vaccine series is similar among breastfed and nonbreastfed infants.” (here)

VERDICT

False. A spokesperson for the CDC confirmed to Reuters that they do not recommend restricting or discontinuing breastfeeding to improve the efficacy of a rotovirus vaccine. They said that the efficacy of the rotavirus vaccine series was similar among breastfed and nonbreastfed infants.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .