Fact check: No evidence Coca-Cola CEO said quote about ‘right winged nuts’

Users on social media are sharing a quote they attribute to Coca-Cola Chief Executive James Quincey, allegedly in response to a “boycott” against the company. There is no evidence Quincey ever made such statement. A spokesperson for the company said the quote is fabricated.

Most iterations with the claim read: “When asked about the boycott Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey says: ‘A few right winged nuts won't affect our bottom line’.” Facebook posts with the claim shared hundreds of times can be seen here , here , here .

Reuters found no evidence that this quote is authentic. A Google search of the statement did not return any credible sources.

The earliest iterations of the quote found by Reuters on Twitter and public Facebook groups and pages date from Feb. 23 ( here ) ( bit.ly/2Mpue1L ). None of these posts provide details on where or when the executive allegedly said these words.

Scott Leith, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters via email that the quote is “fabricated.”

The claim surged amid a backlash against Coca-Cola after a video circulating online showed diversity training materials that included guidance to “try to be less white.” Some users on social media attributed the content to the company, as reported by Newsweek here . Coca-Cola attributed the learning material to a course hosted online ( here ).

After the training course was shared on social media on Feb. 19 ( here ), some users starting tweeting the hashtag #BoycottCocaCola (examples can be seen: here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said “A few right winged nuts won’t affect our bottom line.” A spokesman for the company said the quote was fabricated.

