Fact check: Newly created database profile doesn’t prove accused police officer Derek Chauvin is an actor

Users on social media are falsely claiming Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter over the death of George Floyd, is an actor. Most iterations of the claim point to a profile of Chauvin on the cinema and television database IMDb, implying the death was somehow staged. The profile, however, was created after Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s only listed ‘credits’ are in news and talk shows that have featured the case.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim are visible here , here , here and here

One post reads: “We have so been duped! Again! A false flag! Derek Chauvin is an actor.” It describes the killing of Floyd as a “fake death”.

A spokesperson for IMDb told Reuters that Derek Chauvin’s profile (visible www.imdb.com/name/nm11618340/ ) was created on May 28, 2020, three days after Floyd’s death.

“Many people who are not actors have profile pages on IMDb, due to the nature of their work (for example, if they’re interviewed on a television news program or documentary)”, the spokesperson told Reuters via email. “The word ‘actor’ doesn’t appear next to [Chauvin’s] name because he doesn’t have any acting credits”.

The listed appearances include episodes of the Today show ( here ) and Australian news shows such as the Kenny Report ( here ) and the Bolt report ( here ).

The page was likely either created because of the featuring of Chauvin in television news reports around the world or by users seeking to propagate the unfounded claims that the death was a conspiracy.

Any suggestions that Chauvin was not a police officer are false. Public officials including the Minneapolis police chief have repeatedly stated that all four of the men who arrested Floyd and were at the scene of his death were officers. They have since been dismissed from the force. ( here )

Numerous media reports have detailed Chauvin’s policing record, and complaints made against him, during his career of nearly two decades at the Minneapolis Police Department ( here , here , here here )

On May 29, 2020 Derek Chauvin was arrested for third-degree murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Derek Chauvin is not an actor and worked with the Minneapolis Police Department for nearly two decades.

