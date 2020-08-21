Fact check: Photos show boy killed by police in Chicago in 2016, not July 2020

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Thousands of social media users are sharing photos of a gun-wielding young man, claiming that he was shot by police in Chicago a few weeks before the posts were shared on Facebook at the beginning of August 2020. This claim is false. Posts with the same photo and caption have been shared on Facebook since 2016 and it appears the boy pictured in the photos is a 16-year-old, who was shot in April 2016.

The posts ( here , here ), which have been shared over 8,000 times recently on Facebook, shows a collage of four photos of a boy holding a gun, accompanied by the caption, “This is the young man shot by police a few weeks ago in Chicago, since big media only wants to show his alter boy pics to discredit the police I figured I'd share the ones they don't want you see.”

Posts with the same collage of photos and caption have been posted on Facebook as far back as 2016, with over 250,000 shares ( here , here , here ).

These images appear to be of Pierre Loury, a 16 year-old Black boy who was shot in April 2016 in Chicago during a foot chase with police (here , here). The Chicago Tribune’s report of Loury’s death shows photos of him posing with guns, taken from his Facebook page, which has now been deleted (here). It appears that the four photos in the collage are indeed taken from Loury’s Facebook page: this post on Reddit (here) links to five photos of Loury, the first of which appears in the Chicago Tribune and the remaining four of which are included in the collage in the Facebook posts. Other sites also link these photos with Loury’s Facebook page (here).

Loury’s death sparked an anti-racism Black Lives Matter protest at the time (here). In August 2020, anti-racism protests are ongoing in the United States after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis (here).

Partly false. The collage of photos does show Pierre Loury, a Black teenager who was shot by police in Chicago but in 2016, not 2020.

