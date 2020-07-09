Fact check: Kansas City Chiefs’ CEO did not demand players stand for the national anthem

An old image that recently resurfaced on social media makes the claim that Kansas City Chiefs’ chairman and CEO Clark Hunt demanded his players, coaches and staff stand for the national anthem or face dismissal. The post has been flagged multiple times as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation. This claim is false.

The image shows a photograph of a printed letter claiming that Hunt called a meeting with all coaches, players and staff and said, “You are all simply paid performers…You will stand, with your hand over your heart and with respect, when our Country’s National Anthem is being played or you will no longer be a Kansas City Chief…” The letter also stated that Hunt would fire anyone making “political statements” on the field. The letter ends with the following in bold: “I demand that you make our fans proud and not embarrass them.”

An example of this claim, shared over 600,000 times, is visible here .

In a gesture initiated in 2016 by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, several National Football League (NFL) players have routinely “taken one knee” during the national anthem. It is intended to call attention to what the protesting players see as a pattern of racism in the treatment of African-Americans by U.S. police ( here ).

On September 24, 2017 U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call for the NFL to fire or suspend players kneeling for the national anthem on the field, calling it disrespectful to the flag and the country ( here ). In the following days, Trump ramped up his fight with the NFL, denouncing the symbolic gesture ( here ).

A week earlier, Marcus Peters, then a cornerback for the Chiefs, had joined other players in protest, according to Chiefswire ( here ). Andy Reid, coach for the Chiefs, addressed Peters’ decision to sit during a press conference, “Everybody has their own beliefs, right? And how they’re going to show whatever they’re going to show. That’s the great part about this country. People take it different ways. I get it. I completely get it.” ( here )

On September 24, 2017 Clark Hunt issued a statement on the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Twitter account where he remarked, “I believe in honoring the American flag and supporting all of those whose sacrifices protest the many freedoms we have in this country, including the right to have differences of opinion.” (Full statement visible here )

In November 2017, Hunt told The Kansas City Star that he had heard about a letter claiming he had purportedly told players there could be no political protests on the field. He said it was an internet hoax ( here ).

The Kansas City Star also previously debunked this claim ( here ).

Other versions of the letter had previously been attributed to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to The Dallas Morning News ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt did not tell his players they would be fired for kneeling during the national anthem.

