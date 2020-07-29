Fact check: A chihuahua is not a large rodent

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

An image shared on social media suggests that a chihuahua is not a breed of dog, but a large rodent. This is false.

Versions of the image with thousands of shares as of July 29 have been posted to Facebook ( here and here ). Posts include a screengrab purporting to show a Google search result for the question: “Is a chihuahua a dog?” Below the enquiry is a preview of a story ( here ) from The Watley Review website, dated May 25, 2004.

The story carries the headline: “DNA Study Finds Chihuahuas Aren’t Dogs”. A passage from the article is quoted in the preview. It reads: “It was more of a surprise to find that some breeds are not even dogs. Among other findings, the analysis determined that the Chihuahua is actually a type of large rodent, selectively bred for centuries to resemble a canine.”

The Watley Review is a satirical publication ( here ). It describes itself as producing articles “completely without journalistic merit or factual basis”. The satirical article does not appear to currently feature as a preview in a Google search of the phrase “Is a chihuahua a dog?”

There is no truth in the claim that chihuahuas are a type of rodent. The chihuahua is listed as a recognized breed of dog by the UK Kennel Club ( here ) which states: “The smallest breed in the world takes its name from the Mexican state where it became fashionable in the late 19th century”.

VERDICT

False. A viral claim that a chihuahua is a rodent, not a breed of dog, is based on a satirical news article.

