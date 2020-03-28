False claim: Children in the UK with coronavirus will be taken to hospital alone

Multiple posts from UK Facebook users (example here), many with hundreds of shares as of March 28, 2020, claim that parents will be completely separated from their children in cases where a child has become infected with coronavirus.

Each post includes versions of the following text, “if your child gets this virus, they’re going to hospital alone. In an ambulance with people they don’t know. To a room they don’t know. To be with people they don’t know. You will be at home without them in their time of need”. Some of the posts replace the word ‘ambulance’ with ‘van’ and messages about staying home or keeping children at home are also included in some posts. The text is frequently shared within an image.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) confirmed to Reuters that this was not true and that the ambulance service allowed parents to travel with their children. The official NHS visitor guidance, dated March 25, 2020, states that children, women in labour and patients receiving end-of-life care are the three exceptions to strict rules against visitors (here). The guidelines state that only one visitor, an immediate family member or carer, can visit in these circumstances.

VERDICT

False: the claim that children infected with coronavirus will be taken to hospital alone does not tally with NHS policy.

