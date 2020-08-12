Fact check: Chinese bistro in Atlanta not shut down for selling rat meat

Posts circulated on social media make the claim that a Chinese restaurant in the Atlanta area was recently shut down for accepting shipments of rat meat to cook in its dishes. The posts are accompanied by an image of a vacuum-sealed container of what appear to be frozen rats. The claim on social media is false, and stems from an old hoax.

There is no evidence that any restaurant in the Atlanta area was recently shut down for selling rat meat. Rather, this claim stems from a hoax that has been circulating online as far as 2004, first debunked by Snopes in 2005 ( here ). The wording of the current post is virtually identical to the one tackled by Snopes.

The photo included with the post is from a website that sells frozen rodents for feeding to snakes and other reptiles ( here ).

Although it may be possible to find dishes incorporating cat, dog, and rat meat in some parts of China and elsewhere, this is not the case in the United States ( here ). These rumors stem from centuries-old tropes about Chinese immigrants, as well as Chinese Americans.

The coronavirus outbreak has stoked a wave of anti-China sentiment around the globe, including shops barring entry to Chinese tourists, online mockery of the country’s exotic meat trade and surprise health checks on foreign workers ( here ).

U.S. President Donald Trump has referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” and “kung flu,” terms which many find offensive ( here ; here ).

VERDICT

False. No Chinese bistro in Atlanta was shut down for selling rat meat. This claim stems from an old hoax.

