False claim: UK healthcare provider wants to ‘chip’ babies

A Facebook post with hundreds of shares as of April 30, 2020, falsely claims a UK health service provider wants to “chip babies” and advocates for “chipped vaccines” (here). The post also makes a discredited claim that UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock owns shares in a vaccine company (here).

Babylon provides remote consultations with doctors and health professionals using digital technology in Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. In the UK it does some work with the NHS (here). The post incorrectly claims the company wants to “chip babies” and supports “chipped vaccines”. This claim appears to be prompted by a blog on the Babylon website headlined “Is the future of vaccines needle-free and digital?” (here). A screenshot of this headline is included in the Facebook post.

The Babylon blog was written by Dr Claudia Pastides and is described by a Babylon spokesperson as “a thought-leadership piece from one of our GPs and has no relevance to Babylon”. The blog post does not advocate for chipped vaccines or for “chipping babies”. It outlines the potential for digitization of immunisation records through an online Red Book. The Red Book, or Personal Child Health Record, is given to the guardian of any child in the NHS system. The e-Redbook is a digital version of this record that is being trialled in some areas of the UK in 2020 (here).

The Babylon blog post also outlines the potential for needle-free vaccines. It is made clear in the post that the needle-free alternative would be in the form of a plaster. A spokesperson for Babylon told Reuters that it is not involved in the development or production of any vaccines, and “has no future plans to”. The spokesperson also advised those looking for information about vaccinations to contact the NHS.

The post correctly links Babylon to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Two screenshots show sections of a publicly available press release (here) from Babylon dated August 2, 2019. It includes a line about Babylon’s partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rwandan Government in launching a mobile phone app. The partnership was announced in November 2017 (here) and did not include any work around vaccinations.

The Facebook post also claims that Health Secretary Matt Hancock purchased 75 percent shares in Porton Biopharma, a vaccine and pharmaceutical company. This is false. Porton Biopharma is wholly owned by the state (here). Matt Hancock was accused of breaking the ministerial code in 2018 after endorsing Babylon’s GP at Hand app in an article in an Evening Standard supplement that had financial support from the firm (here).

VERDICT

False. Babylon does not advocate for implanting chips in babies and has no involvement in the development or production of vaccines. Health Secretary Matt Hancock does not own shares in a vaccine company.

