Fact check: Breaking coronavirus rules on UK Christmas gatherings is against the law

Posts shared online have incorrectly claimed that breaking Christmas coronavirus restrictions in the UK is not against the law.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts read: “You are not breaking the LAW if you have family around on Christmas Day! It is a GUIDELINE Not a LAW...” (here , here).

Restrictions on who you can form a “Christmas bubble” with – that is, who you can meet over the Christmas period - varies across the UK.

It is, however, against the law to break whatever rules apply in all four nations.

Documents published by the Scottish government state that a maximum of eight people from three households (plus any children under 12 years of age from the three households) can form a bubble on Christmas Day, whilst specifying that this is the “legal maximum" that is permitted (here).

Government guidelines setting out the rules for Wales and England similarly state that ‘Christmas bubble’ regulations are the law (bit.ly/37NBbSe) (bit.ly/3hg38F5).

In Wales, up to two households can form a bubble and meet inside on Christmas Day. For England it depends which Tier you live in.

Those who live in Tier 4 cannot form a Christmas bubble, and as such cannot see anyone indoors who is not from their household or support bubble.

Those in Tiers 1 to 3 can form a bubble with two other households on Christmas day, but cannot meet anyone from Tier 4.

“You should think very carefully about the risks and only form a Christmas bubble if you feel you absolutely need to. Wherever possible, discuss alternatives to meeting up in person,” government advice says.

The legislation outlining these rules can be seen (here).

In Northern Ireland, a bubble with up to three households can be formed for one day between 23 and 27 December (here).

As with the other nations, the government has explicitly stated that people are “legally required” to comply with the regulations (here).

VERDICT

False. The rules on Christmas gatherings in the UK are the law.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .