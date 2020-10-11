Fact check: Kamala Harris did not say these remarks about American churches

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A copy-paste social media post that appears to have been circulating on Facebook since October 8 makes the false claim that the Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris lashed out at churches and pastors for promoting intolerance, homophobia and xenophobia. There is no evidence that Harris ever said the unsourced comments quoted in the post.

Shared hundreds of times here and in posts with duplicate text, the post reads, "Biden's running mate Kamala Harris this morning said that, " American churches are PROPAGANDA CENTERS for intolerant homophobic, xenophobic vitriol " and she called american [sic] pastors, " knuckle-dragging disseminators of intolerance and enemies of social justice"." The posts do not say where, or how, Harris supposedly made these remarks.

Such comments would have made national news headlines, yet there are no media reports referencing these quotes. Searches for these phrases lead only to copy-past versions on social media.

Harris herself is described as a church-goer. In August, the Associated Press reported that Harris attended the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, and carried a quote from the church pastor referring to her as a "spiritual person" ( here ). A tweet from her account in Aug 2019 shows her speaking to worshippers at a Baptist church in Las Vegas (here) .

On Oct 4, 2020, she referenced her faith in an opinion column for the Utah newspaper Deseret News ahead of the Oct 8 debate in Utah's Salt Lake City (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence Kamala Harris made these remarks on American churches and pastors; they appear to be fabricated.