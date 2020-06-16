Fact check: Google says it did not deliberately remove Winston Churchill’s photo to censor British history

Social media users are claiming that Google deliberately removed a photo of Winston Churchill from its list of British prime ministers in an attempt to censor British history. The claim is false, according to Google. The company said a technical fault caused the image to be lost during an update in late April, and the fault has now been rectified.

A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is seen near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Viral examples of the claim on Facebook and Twitter can be found here and here .

One post from June 14 reads, “Why has US tech giant Google deleted the photo of Winston Churchill from their list of British PMs? It’s clear there’s a coordinated campaign to undermine one of our great national heroes - what on earth is going on?”

Debate over former Prime Minister Churchill’s legacy has grown after a number of imperialist monuments were taken down or defaced during anti-racism protests in the UK. The statue of Churchill in Parliament Square, London, was sprayed with graffiti on June 7 and later boarded up as protests continued (here , here) .

The anti-racism protests held in recent weeks were triggered by the death of African American George Floyd, on 26th May. A post on Twitter from 14th May (here) shows that Winston Churchill’s photo was missing from Google’s list of British prime ministers before Floyd’s death and the wave of protests that followed.

Google posted a detailed explanation on Twitter as to why the photo was missing (here). At the end of April Google said it received feedback that the image of Churchill automatically selected by its systems was not representative as it showed a young Churchill. It said it blocked the unrepresentative image in order that its systems may automatically select a new one, however a bug prevented the update from happening. This meant that Churchill’s entry did not have an image from late April until 14th June when the issue was brought to Google’s attention and resolved.

Google said that the lack of image was not deliberate. The company’s Twitter statement from June 14 reads: “We’ve now resolved the issue that was preventing the picture of Sir Winston Churchill from being updated to appear in his knowledge panel and Knowledge Graph-related lists. Again, this was not purposeful. Our apologies for the concerns caused.”

Reuters confirmed that a picture of Churchill is now visible on Google’s list of British prime ministers (here) .

VERDICT

Partly false. Winston Churchill’s picture was lost from a Google list of British prime ministers, however Google says it was not a deliberate omission but rather a technical issue that occurred in late April and has since been rectified.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts (here ) .