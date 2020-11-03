Fact check: Many ‘expert voices’ have spoken about climate change

A meme shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook shows images of Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, climate activist Greta Thunberg and singer Billie Eilish as the “left’s ‘climate change’ experts”. The meme suggests that “the left”, which in this case is likely to refer to the Democratic Party in the United States and its adherents, relies only on these three women for expertise on climate change.

The image appears under the logo of nonprofit conservative group FreedomWorks (see logo branding). It was posted in their Facebook page here and by Adam Brandon, president and CEO of FreedomWorks here .

The meme includes a text that says: “The left’s ‘climate change’ experts” and features photographs of Ocasio-Cortez, Thunberg and Eilish, referring to them as a “bartender”, a “teenager” and a “teenage popstar” respectively.

It is true that Thunberg is a teenage activist, Eilish is a teenage singer and Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender in the past but she has had a broader range of experience before she was elected to Congress.

In 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman in Congress at age 29. She graduated from Boston University with degrees in Economics and International Relations. During college, Ocasio-Cortez was an intern in the office of late Senator Ted Kennedy. She was also a volunteer organizer for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential race ( here ) and served as the Educational Director for National Hispanic Institute’s 2017 Northeast Collegiate World Series ( here ).

The democratic representative has been labelled as “just a waitress” for her work as a bartender before she entered Congress in 2018 ( here ). While delivering a speech at the National Action Network on April 5, 2019, she said, “I’m proud to be a bartender” and that “There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it.” ( here )

More about her career is visible here , here and here .

Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal with Senator Edward Markey in 2019, a non-binding resolution that outlined some of the most ambitious climate goals ever put forward by Democratic lawmakers ( here ). Further reading about the Green New Deal is visible here . She was also co-chair of the Unity Climate Task Force, created by Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden ( here ).

The meme also targets Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, known for organizing youth climate strikes “Fridays for Future” and who tweeted her support for Joe Biden on Oct 10 ( here ). Grammy award winner Billie Eilish, who has been outspoken about climate change ( here , here ) and performed at the 2020 Democratic National Convention after urging the audience to vote for Biden here .

By focusing on these three, the meme suggests that they are the only climate change advocates advising the Democrats on climate change. Some comments read: “I assume these are the experts Joe Biden is always saying he is meeting with and will take their advice.” and “This is Biden’s experts on Climate Change...WOW.”

Evergreen Action is a climate advocacy group (here) and includes backers of Democratic candidate Joe Biden ( here ). They reportedly worked with Biden’s staff to “discussed ideas” about his $2 trillion climate plan released in July ( here ).

Another expert voice is climate change researcher Michael E. Mann, a distinguished Professor of Penn State University and member of the National Academy of Sciences ( michaelmann.net/content/about ). Mann, who has called the U.S. presidential election a “make or break election” on climate change ( here ) spoke at the 2016 DNC Platform Hearing ( here ). On Sept. 29, he tweeted that “Biden has bold climate plan to confront #ClimateCrisis.” ( here )

The Scientific American magazine has also spoken in favor of Biden, endorsing a presidential candidate for the first time in its 175-year history. In an editorial piece here they argue that in contrast to Trump, Biden has plans to “reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making.”

Environmental advocacy group 350 Action ( 350action.org/board/ ) also endorsed Biden here .

Some Republicans have sought to undermine the research on climate change since long before Trump was elected in 2016, but the sidelining of science-based recommendations in policy decisions has accelerated since ( here ).

Further reading about the scientific community’s perspective on the Trump administration is visible here .

NASA explains here that “the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists – 97% – agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change.”

Thunberg has sent a letter to European and global leaders and other climate activists climateemergencyeu.org/ . The letter, with an updating tally of signatories, calls for climate policies to protect workers and the most vulnerable and reduce economic, racial and gender inequalities, as well as moves to “safeguard and protect” democracy. Thunberg called the climate change threat “existential.” ( here )

Missing context. Meme does not mention the many expert voices that have addressed climate change and that have endorsed U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden.

