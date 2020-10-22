Fact check: Fabricated Clint Eastwood quote on endorsing Trump for president

Thousands of users on social media have shared a meme featuring an alleged quote of actor and director Clint Eastwood endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump. While Eastwood has spoken in favor of Trump in the past, he has not publicly endorsed him. The quote, which has been circulating online since 2016, does not appear outside of social media.

Director Clint Eastwood attends the AFI 2019 Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A post with the meme made on 2019 and still being shared recently is visible here .

The alleged quote, attributed to Eastwood, reads: “I have seen them all. I have heard them all. I am not making this endorsement on a whim. I think this man is the man that can get this country where it needs to be, back in the hands of true Americans. So, with that said, I am endorsing Mr. Trump for President. “

According to the earliest iteration Reuters could find on public groups and pages on Facebook, the quote has been circulating since at least March 20, 2016 here , here .

Reuters could not find any evidence of a quote by Eastwood similar to that in the claim. The quote does not exist outside of social media platforms and meme pages ( here , here ) . A Google search of the text brings up no results attributing the quote to Eastwood or to another person.

Eastwood, who endorsed Republican Mitt Romney at the 2012 presidential race and appeared at that year’s Republican National Convention ( here ), publicly spoke in favor of Trump during his first presidential campaign, though he did not officially endorse him ( here ).

In August 2016, Eastwood, who has described himself as a “Libertarian” in the past ( here ), told Esquire magazine that he would choose Trump over the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, although he had not endorsed any candidate: “I haven't endorsed anybody. I haven't talked to Trump. I haven't talked to anybody,” he said ( here ).

The acclaimed actor and director also told Esquire that Trump was “onto something because secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up,” and said Trump had “said a lot of dumb things” but people had to “get over it.” ( here )

During the 2020 presidential race, Eastwood publicly expressed his support for Democratic contender Michael Bloomberg ( here ). “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” he told the Wall Street Journal in February here and added he approved of “certain things that Trump’s done” but he did not like him “tweeting and calling people names.”

It is not the first time a conservative statement has been misattributed to Eastwood. Other fact checkers have debunked a similar claim here and here .

Reuters has debunked other celebrity quotes that have been fabricated ( here , here ) and misattributed quotes ( here , here , here ).

This fabricated quote has been circulating since 2016. While Eastwood spoke in favor of Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign, he did not publicly endorse him. This type of statement, had Eastwood made it, would have gotten attention from major media outlets, like other comments Eastwood has made about Trump in the past.

Eastwood’s representatives have not responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. This quote is fabricated. While Clint Eastwood did speak in Trump’s favor during his first presidential campaign, he did not publicly endorse him.

