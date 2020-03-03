False headline claim: The Clintons admit to stealing from the White House  

A post and article by “Printly” titled “Clintons Admitted To Stealing Rugs, Silverware, Dishsets, Couches & Art From White House” here was shared 3,000 times on Facebook as of January 29, 2020. An additional photograph making the claim that Hillary Clinton stole $200,000 worth of items was shared 3,300 times in the three days prior to March 3, 2020 (here)

There is no evidence that Bill and Hillary Clinton stole or admitted to stealing these items. A 2001 New York Times article (here) described the taking and returning of some gifts, quoted a statement by a spokesman for the Clintons saying ''Every item accepted by the Clintons was identified by the White House gift office as a gift to them'', adding that the administrative staff at the White House had ''reviewed each of the items against the official list of White House property to ensure every gift was properly handled; none of these items was on that list.‘’ Initially, the Clintons had claimed $190,000 in gifts (here).

A 2002 Congress report accessible here assessed this gifting. It concluded (page 161) that there were major problems with how the White House values gifts, with gifts being undervalued, misplaced, and lost. It found the gift system at the time to be “clearly broken” and in need of fixing. The publicly available report includes a list of what was given to them and was also mentioned in this 2001 Washington Post article (here) referencing “two sofas, an easy chair and ottoman worth $19,900” among their gifts. Taken before the Congressional analysis, the reports that the Clintons “stole” from the White House in 2001 are unfounded, as at the time reports show they took the items as gifts.

The story caused criticism over the high value of the gifts. (George H. W. Bush listed $52,853 in gifts in 1992). This prompted the Clintons to pay for $86,000 worth of these gifts, the total for the gifts given to them in 2000, “to try to remove any suggestion of impropriety” (here). This reimbursement was in response to criticism and there is no suggestion it was an admission of stealing from the White House.

A few days after this, two donors claimed that $28,000 worth of gifts were intended for the White House’s collection, not for the Clintons themselves. The Clintons’ spokesperson’s statement clearly stated every item they took had been reviewed as a gift to them.

So while the Clintons did receive a high value haul of gifts during Bill’s presidency, at the time these items were labelled and taken as gifts (here). While this amount can be argued to be inappropriate, it is not accurate to describe it as stealing and their symbolic return of $86,000 worth of these gifts cannot be implied to be an admission of stealing.

VERDICT

False headline: The Clintons never admitted nor stole these items from the White House