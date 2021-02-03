Fact check: CNN article about President Biden lowering age of consent is digitally altered

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot online that shows a CNN Politics article with the headline “Biden administration lowers age of consent to 8”. This claim is false and this image has been digitally altered; CNN published no such article.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text visible in the article reads: “President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed that the legal age of consent will be lowered to 8 starting February 16th. During a speech Tuesday afternoon, Biden stated ‘We have to do it… The age, the kids, they should be about this old.’ Biden then held up a gesture suggesting the historic decrease. This change is a huge win for progressives everywhere seeking to increase freedom for children. The incoming Defense Secretary detailed their plan to export this progress worldwide, freeing savage countries who let children become weary with old age before breeding is allowed.”

The screenshot was likely taken from a real CNN article visible here . The authors, date and time in the article match the screenshot in the claim. The headline, text and photograph were replaced digitally.

Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications for CNN, told Reuters via email that CNN did not report any such story. “The image is both fake and appalling,” Dornic added. “We have reported it to Facebook for removal.”

Other posts featured a fake article preview with the same headline, one example is visible here .

The age of consent in the U.S. varies within states, ranging between 16 and 18 (here). A look into the evolution of the age of consent in the U.S. is available here .

Reuters did not find any actual news reporting any recent changes to the age of consent by Biden’s administration.

The claim features striking similarity to narratives presented by the debunked conspiracy theory QAnon, whose followers often allude to “a secret campaign” being waged by Donald Trump against a pedophile sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

In Sept. 2020, Reuters debunked similar false claims that people were trying to lower the legal age of consent to four years old, here .

VERDICT

Altered. The screenshot shows a CNN article that was digitally altered by changing the headline, text and photograph.

