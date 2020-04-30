False Claim: CNN hasn’t published a single story on Tara Reade’s accusations against Joe Biden

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

A meme circulating on social media falsely alleges that CNN hasn’t published a single story on sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. (here, here , here , here , here , here )

The post reads: “CNN published more than 700 stories on allegations against [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh. They haven’t published a single one on Biden’s accuser.”

The post is referring to allegations made by Tara Reade, a former Biden aide, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Biden’s campaign has strongly denied ( here ).

Among CNN’s coverage of the case are articles visible here , here , here , here ). A search for “Tara Reade” on CNN’s website brings up 13 news items as of April 30, 2020.( here ).

VERDICT

False. CNN has reported on Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden.

