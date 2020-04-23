False claim: 1993 Kurt Cobain quote about Donald Trump

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows a photograph of American musician Kurt Cobain and a purported 1993 quote by the singer about Donald Trump. Examples ( here , here and here ).​ Kurt Cobain was a musician and lead singer of the popular band Nirvana. He died in 1994.

The image reads: ​”Kurt Cobain quote from 1993!” followed by the quote, “In the end I believe my generation will surprise everyone. We already know that both political parties are playing both sides from the middle and we’ll elect a true outsider when we fully mature. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not a business tycoon who can’t be bought and who does what’s right for the people. Someone like Donald Trump as crazy as that sounds.”​

This claim is false. The image alleges Cobain said this in 1993 and provides no source or other information. Danny Goldberg, one of Nirvana's managers, wrote an article for The Nation in 2018 referring to this fabricated quote. Goldberg wrote: "As one of Nirvana’s managers when Kurt was alive, I know that the quote is not only made up but it is also a grotesque perversion of Kurt’s beliefs. He often differentiated Nirvana from more overtly political punk bands like Dead Kennedys and Fugazi, but Kurt was unambiguous about where his political sentiments lay and, although he identified with anarchist imagery in some contexts, Kurt had no problem making choices at election time."​ ( here )​

The article explains that this claim originated from a Facebook page called “Trump Train” during the 2016 campaign. ​

In an interview with Sergio Marchi in 1992, Kurt Cobain said that he would vote for Bill Clinton in the upcoming elections. When asked about Ross Perot, a billionaire businessman candidate, Cobain said that Perot was a rich man and that he did not trust him. ( here )​

In the same interview, Cobain also said (Spanish translation): "Republicans are an incarnation of Satan. I hate them." ( here , ​here )​

VERDICT

False: Kurt Cobain did not say in 1993 that Trump should be elected

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here . ​