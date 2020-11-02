Fact check: Article saying Colin Kaepernick has threatened to leave the United States because of Trump supporters was intended as satire

Posts shared on Facebook allege that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has threatened to leave the United States “because of Trump supporters.” Though intended as satire, several users seem to have taken this seriously.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the year when he sparked national controversy for taking a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the United States. Some fans praised Kaepernick and other players joined him in the protest, but his action was criticized by President Donald as unpatriotic.

The posts making the claim were posted on Oct. 28 by the Facebook page “America - Love It Or Leave It” ( here ) The page’s “About” section states ( here ), “Nothing on this page is real. It is a collection of the satirical whimsies of liberal trolls masquerading as conservatives. You have been warned.”

Comments suggesting that Facebook users have taken the post seriously include: “Hates America and does not deserve to live in the wonderful country. He can’t leave fast enough for me !!!”; “Oh, my, doesn’t he think he is special? Why do we have to accept his positions, or else? Well he can put his positions where they belong, with the rest of the trash, and choose a country that would even have him!”; and “Good! Leave our great country! You will not be missed! You are good for nothing!”

The post on “America – Love It Or Leave It” includes a link to a Daily World Update article ( here ) with the headline “Colin Kaepernick Threatens To Leave America Because of Trump Supporters.” As stated in the website’s “About” section ( dailyworldupdate.us/about/ ), “DailyWorldUpdate.us is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” It notes that “everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

Text in the article itself ( here ) also suggests that the story is satirical. For example, it quotes a Kaepernick spokesman as saying that the former NFL player “loves America and would never think about leaving,” then adds, “not to mention no other country will have Americans because Trump screwed up so much that the world thinks we’re walking infection machines.”

VERDICT

Satire. The claim that Colin Kaepernick has threatened to leave the United States because of Trump supporters originated in a clearly satirical article on the website DailyWorldUpdate.us.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .