Fact check: Colorado COVID-19 restrictions will not hinder voting

Social media users have been sharing posts asserting that the Governor of Colorado, Democrat Jared Polis, is planning a COVID-19 shutdown that will prevent in-person voting and therefore potentially limit Republican votes.

While tighter restrictions are being put in place in Colorado due to increased hospitalizations from COVID-19, no county in the state is currently at the ‘stay at home’ restrictions level. A spokesperson for Polis confirmed to Reuters that voting centers remain open and Colorado residents can be assured they will be able to vote freely in the election.

The wordings of the social media posts vary. They include, “Word on the street is that Gov. Polis is planning to announce a very restrictive shutdown THIS WEDNESDAY with the intention of shutting down VOTING IN PERSON!” (here); “So Polis is threatening another ‘shutdown’ over climbing positive-test results? Just in time to suppress the largely-Republican (sic) votes who prefer to vote in-person (sic), at the polls on election day, right, Polis?” (here); “Vote/turn in your Ballot early. Polis is working at lockdown to stop voting in person Nov 3” (here); and other variations of the same claim (here).

COVID-19 restrictions in Colorado are county-specific, with five different levels of severity (here).

On Oct. 23, Colorado authorities announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations were rising rapidly across the state and that a substantial increase in transmission controls would be needed (here). Additional measures have been put in place since the Oct. 23 announcement: on Oct. 23 personal gatherings were limited to 10 people from two households (here) and on Oct. 27 several counties moved to stricter levels on the Colorado COVID dial (here).

At the time of writing, no county was at the strictest ‘stay at home’ level. The strictest restrictions were in place in Logan, Denver County and Adams County, namely the fourth level ‘high risk’ (here). Full details of what these levels entail can be found here here .

However, there is no mention of what they would entail for in-person voting.

A spokesperson for Governor Polis told Reuters that voting in Colorado will still be possible with COVID restrictions: “Colorado voters can be assured that they will be able to vote in the 2020 election and that their vote will be safe, secure and counted.

“The Governor noted today [Oct. 27] that with recent COVID-19-related changes, all voting centers remain open, and reminded voters it’s too late to mail in the ballot, so use a drop box or vote in person while social distancing and wearing a mask.”

Various safety measures have been put in place for those voting in person (here).

Reuters found no announcement or mention of a planned shutdown or restrictions to in-person voting on the official Colorado State Coronavirus page (here) or on Polis’ social media pages ( www.facebook.com/jaredpolis/ , twitter.com/GovofCO ).

VERDICT

False. A spokesperson for Governor Polis confirmed to Reuters that people would still be able to vote despite increased COVID-19 restrictions. There has been no announcement of a planned COVID-19 shutdown in Colorado.

