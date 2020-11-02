Fact check: Hoax Sean Connery letter to Steve Jobs resurfaces following his death

A fabricated letter supposedly written by the late actor Sean Connery to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been circulating on social media.

In the letter, the James Bond star purportedly rejects an offer to appear in an Apple commercial in 1998.

An excerpt of the typewritten letter reads: “I will say this one more time. You do understand English, don’t you? I do not sell my soul for Apple or any other company.

“I can think of no quicker way to destroy my career than to appear in one of your crass adverts. Please do not contact me again.”

The letter was actually written by satirical website Scoopertino, which describes itself as an “imaginary news organization devoted to ferreting out the most relevant stories in the world of Apple, whether or not they actually occurred” (here) .

In 2011, Scoopertino published the letter within an article about how Apple, in response to slow holiday sales, purportedly started to work on a special celebrity Christmas advert featuring Connery (here) .

The piece writes that Connery was so “appalled” by the advert that he declined to appear in it on at least three separate occasions - the last of which is shown in the above letter.

Following the publication of the article, several outlets including the Washington Post and Snopes debunked the claim that the letter was legitimate (here) (here) .

The letter has resurfaced following the death of Connery, at the age of 90, on Oct. 31.

Scoopertino has also written satirical articles about Apple CEO Tim Cook having Jobs’ shadow surgically removed, and the company being involved in a doping scheme to create new products (here) (here) .

VERDICT

False. The letter was written as part of a satirical article published in 2011.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.