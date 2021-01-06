Fact check: Construction bricks in Washington D.C. removed on Jan. 6

Social media users have been sharing images of bags filled with bricks in Washington D.C. and implying they were intended to be used as weapons against Americans rallying for President Donald Trump in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2020. This is false: the materials were being used by a construction crew and were removed on Wednesday.

The claims surfaced on Twitter on Jan 5. (here) and were later shared on Facebook ( here , here , here and here ). Some posts alleged that the bricks were “stashed on the street” by “Antifa” (here), referring to a left-wing anti-fascist movement (here).

The posts emerged as protesters supporting President Donald Trump gathered in the city ahead of a Congress meeting on Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election ( here and here ).

However, the bricks were not left on the street to be used as weapons. Footage emerged on Twitter of construction workers using the materials later on Dec. 5, to which Washington DC’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) replied: “Thank you, the construction materials have been removed.” (here)

A DCRA spokesperson confirmed to Reuters via email that: “The materials were being used by a construction crew doing sidewalk repair work. Given the First Amendment activities taking place in that area of the District [referring to the protests], the construction materials have been removed.”

The videos show D.C’s Warner Theatre across the street from the construction, the location is visible on Google Street View here!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sQTO2IKq2YgftCHu-RL47Lg!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo3.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3DQTO2IKq2YgftCHu-RL47Lg%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D323.94608%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i16384!8i8192 .The construction location is visible here!3m6!1e1!3m4!1soNxJgawJ9LpJIg0IVDTNsw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192 (the same PNC Bank branch is visible in the video, as well as street sign post), and the video posted to Twitter shows men working on street construction, here .

False. The bags of bricks were not left in Washington to harm protesters, but rather by workers repairing the street. They were later removed by the district to avoid them being misused during protests against Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

