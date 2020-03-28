False claim: Picture shows people dying of coronavirus in the streets

A photo circulating on social media allegedly shows people dying of coronavirus in the street. Different iterations of the claim, which is accompanied by an aerial photograph of dozens of people lying on a street, locate the image in different parts of the world in which the coronavirus outbreak has been severe, like China ( here ) and Italy ( here ).

This is false. The photo does not show COVID-19 patients dying in China nor Italy. It is an image from a 2014 art performance in Germany. The original photo was taken by Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach.

As part of the art project on March 24, 2014, participants lay down on a pedestrian street in Frankfurt, Germany in memory of the Katzbach concentration camp inmates who were forced into a death march to the concentration camps of Buchenwald and Dachau on March 24, 1945. The location of the installation can be seen on Google street view ( bit.ly/3byYzC1 ). See this and other Reuters photographs of the performance here .

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, this image has been repeatedly used alongside this misleading claim in different languages. ( here , here , here )

VERDICT

False: This photograph shows a 2014 art project in Germany in remembrance of holocaust victims

