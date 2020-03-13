Partly false claim: this map shows all states currently in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as “Covid-19 camps”

Shared over 100 times as of March 13, 2020 a post ( here ) claims to show a map of states currently in a state of emergency in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. The post claims that 17 states, as well as the District of Columbia, are in a state of emergency: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington. The map also has 15 "COVID-19 camps" marked in Seattle, Washington; Fairfield, Riverside and San Diego, California; Fort Carson, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; Honolulu, Hawaii; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Newark, New Jersey, New York, New York, Detroit, Michigan; and the District of Columbia. The information in this post is partly false. ​

As of March 11, 2020, 20 states and the District of Columbia are in state of emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Those states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, and Washington ( here ). On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared ( here ) both a state of emergency and a public health emergency in the District of Columbia.​

Five states that are currently in a state of emergency - Arizona ( here ), Illinois ( here ), ​

Iowa ( here ), Louisiana ( here ), and ​

Michigan ( here ) - are not designated as such on this map.​ It may be that this map was designed prior to these states declaring emergencies.

However, three states who have not, as of March 13, 2020 declared an emergency - Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island – are incorrectly marked on the map. (The latest updates on COVID-19 in Ohio can be found here . Updates for Pennsylvania can be found here and updates for Rhode Island can be found here .)​

The map’s designation of “COVID-19 camps,” likely a reference to sites of quarantine, is inaccurate in parts. ​While some of these cities have been used for quarantines, others have not, as of March 12, 2020.

CALIFORNIA – true

The marker on Fairfield, California may refer to Travis Air Force Base, where, as here , passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship ( here ), were quarantined.

The marker on Riverside, California may refer to March Air Reserve Base, where 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China were released from quarantine on February 11, 2020 ( here ).

The marker on San Diego, Calif., may refer to ​Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, where hundreds of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship (not to be confused with the Diamond Princess cruise ship) are being quarantined ( here ​).

COLORADO – partly false

The marker in central Colorado is on Fort Carson, approved for possible use by Defense Secretary Mark Esper in early February ( here ). As of March 12, 2020, there was no evidence of the site having been needed as a coronavirus quarantine site.

GEORGIA – true

The marker on Atlanta may refer to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in nearby Marietta, Ga. As reported ( here ) by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess began arriving at the base on March 11, 2020.

HAWAII – partly false

The marker on Honolulu may refer to a CDC quarantine station located there ( here ). As of March 12, 2020, there are no reports of it being used to quarantine coronavirus patients.

ILLINOIS – partly false

The marker on Chicago may refer to Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The base is one of the military installations near 11 major airports identified by the Pentagon as a potential quarantine site, but has not yet been used as one ( here ).

MICHIGAN – partly false

The marker on Detroit may refer to Fort Custer Training Center, another potential quarantine site chosen by the Pentagon, near Detroit Metropolitan Airport ( here ). The training center has not yet been used as a coronavirus quarantine site.

NEBRASKA – true

The marker on Omaha may refer to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where 13 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship were treated in February 2020, according to NPR ( here ). The University of Nebraska Medical Center is not designated a potential quarantine site.

NEW JERSEY – partly false

The marker on Newark may refer to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s general quarantine station ( here ) or the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, another military installation identified by the Pentagon as a potential coronavirus quarantine site, near Newark Liberty International Airport ( here ). Neither of these places have yet been used to quarantine people infected with coronavirus.

NEW YORK – true

The marker on New York City may refer to New Rochelle, a suburb 25 miles north of the city that became a local epicenter of the virus. Now designated a “containment area,” Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to Reuters ( here ), announced on March 10, 2020 that he was calling in the National Guard to help clean public spaces and to deliver food to residents.

TEXAS – partly false

In addition to the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas is also a quarantine site for passengers from the Grand Princess ( here ), and was a site of the now lifted quarantine of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship ( here ).

The marker on Dallas, Texas may refer to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. This base was among the military installations near 11 major airports identified by the Pentagon, at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services, for coronavirus quarantine for Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China in early February 2020 ( here ). However, those with potential exposure to the virus did not end up quarantined there.

WASHINGTON – true

The marker on Seattle may refer to Naval Base Kitsap, another military installation identified by the Pentagon for potential coronavirus quarantine ( here ). The site of the first known U.S. coronavirus on January 21, 2020 ( here ), Washington State has the highest number of cases in the country, with New York not far behind ( here ). Naval Base Kitsap has not yet been used as a coronavirus quarantine site, but people have been quarantined in Washington given the elevated number of cases.

THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA – partly false

Though Mayor ​Bowser declared ( here ) both a state of emergency and a public health emergency in the nation’s capital, residents of Washington, D.C. have so far only been asked to self-quarantine ( here ). There is not yet a designated quarantine or containment zone in the District of Columbia as of March 12, 2020.

VERDICT

Partly false: This map does not accurately show states that have declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It is unclear what “COVID-19 camps” are, but Reuters determined that if referring to quarantine facilities, these markers ranged from true to partly false. Several locations had quarantine facilities in place, but they had not been used as accommodation for people requiring isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. ​