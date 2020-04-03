False claim: Hotline to check status of stimulus check

A widely shared post on social media claim that you can track your stimulus check by calling 1-800-746-6373. Posted on April 1, 2020, it was likely intended as an April Fool’s joke ( here ). The claim is false.

When you dial the 1-800 number listed, a woman’s voice says, “Hey, sexy. Welcome to 1-800 Phone Sex. It’s good to hear from you—so good, I’m going to give you five free minutes on this call.” The message then asks to enter a credit card number.

As part of a stimulus package in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. federal government is preparing to send direct checks to those in need. The stimulus package will provide direct payments of up to $1,200 each to millions of Americans, with additional payments of $500 per child. Payments would be phased out for those earning more than $75,000 a year. Those earning more than $99,000 would not be eligible. ( here )

Individuals do not have to apply to receive an online payment, as stated on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website here , which reads:

“The vast majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible. For people who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount. For those who have not yet filed their return for 2019, the IRS will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed.”

The IRS advises people visit its site www.irs.gov/coronavirus for updates “rather than calling IRS assistors who are helping process 2019 returns.”

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April ( here ).

VERDICT

False: You cannot track the status of your stimulus check by calling 1-800-746-6373, this post is an April fool’s joke

