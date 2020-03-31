Partly false claim: Video shows food donations for those affected by coronavirus

Social media users have been sharing a video online that shows various food packets on the ground with a song playing in the background. There are different versions of the post with some claiming it is from Turkey and others claiming it is from Iraq, but all say that the food is being left on the ground as a response to COVID-19. Examples can be seen here and here .

The original video was posted as a Facebook live video in a public group called "Cocuklar Icin El Ele", a Turkish volunteer association helping those in need ( here ). The live video is about 31 minutes long. The man filming the video can be heard saying:

“My brothers and sisters, we are packaging food for 750 families for the truck that we will hopefully send to Idlib tomorrow. If anyone is free right now and wants to help, please come. We will be very grateful. Hopefully, we will load the trucks at around 10 o’clock tomorrow and send it to our brothers in need in Idlib. Also, we are accepting donations until 10 o’clock today for our brothers in Elazig affected by the earthquake. So, we are accepting products you are bringing for the people in Elazig affected by the earthquake until 10 o’clock. God willing, we will send a truck there too, tomorrow.”

He later adds, “Food, blankets, clothing, whatever is needed for an earthquake. We are accepting everything. We are accepting until 10 o’clock today and we will hopefully send it tomorrow.”

In the video, the man can be heard instructing the volunteers on compiling the food packets. He can be heard saying each packet needs to have 11 items. He shows what is in the packets and explains that each bundle includes 5 kg of flour, 2.5 kg of bulgur, 2.5 kg of rice, 2 kg sugar, one packet of barley, four packets of pasta and 1 kg of red lentils. The man can be heard saying they have packaged 200 packs so far and plan to prepare 550 more.

The location of the video is Emirgazi Sokak in Konya, Turkey ( www.google.com/maps/@37.8535225,32.4963417,3a,75y,336.43h,66.95t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sqp_qxxbO4E7ZC22pPs13dA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656 ). The man in the video can be heard apparently instructing someone how to reach this location in a phone call. He says that they are right next to Zeki Ozdemir High School and that one could search “Cocuklar icin el ele” association on a navigation system. A quick internet search reveals that both these places lead near to Emirgazi street. With Google Street View, the pavement and colorful stripes on the walls of the buildings can be observed and match the Facebook live video. While it is not yet updated on Google maps, the association now has its branding on the front of the building. ( here//lh5.googleusercontent.com/p/AF1QipObGCqvCPipgCEWCyqqEsc4ZRS7Th7g35xPrwyR%3Dw195-h130-n-k-no!5scocuklar+icin+el+ele+konya+-+Google+Search&imagekey=!1e10!2sAF1QipObGCqvCPipgCEWCyqqEsc4ZRS7Th7g35xPrwyR )

Yasin Gunduz, who shot the original video, told Reuters, “The video was taken in Konya. This footage shows aid efforts for the Idlib bombing refugees coming closer to our borders and also those affected by the earthquake in Elazig that happened at the same time.”

The video was filmed on January 25, 2020 when there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Turkey ( here ). While the video does depict aid packages in Turkey, it is not in relation to coronavirus response. It shows relief packages for victims of bombings in Idlib, Syria ( here ) and an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey ( here ).

VERDICT

Partly false: this video shows an organization preparing food packets in Turkey in January to be sent to those in need following air strikes in Syria and an earthquake in Turkey.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .