True claim: Some graduate schools are waiving GRE test requirements because of COVID-19

Posts on Facebook claim that some graduate schools are waiving GRE test requirements for admission ( here , here ).

Users have expressed confusion or disbelief over the claim, which comes amid the novel coronavirus crisis that has resulted in scores of American colleges and universities closing their campuses ( here ).

The claim is true for some schools. In response to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, some academic institutions are waiving requirements for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and the Graduate Records Examination (GRE) for graduate school applicants for summer and fall 2020 periods. As of April 8, some of the schools lifting the requirements include the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) ( here ), Bowling Green State University (BGSU) ( here ), the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) ( here ), the University of Alabama ( here ) and William Carey University ( here ).

Dr. Karen Coats, USM’s Graduate School Dean stated in a press release: “At the Graduate School, we want to ensure that those who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree are not hindered by the inability to sit for the GRE and GMAT due to test center closures.” ( here )

Not all standardized examination waivers are related to the outbreak. Graduate schools at the University of New Hampshire and the University of Houston, for example, have allowed test score waivers in light of previous work experience or if applicants meet minimum undergraduate grade point average (GPA), respectively ( here and here ).

In 2019, Science magazine reported that a wave of graduate programs had dropped GRE test requirements for applicants ( here ).

VERDICT

True: Some graduate schools are waiving GRE test requirements in light of COVID-19

