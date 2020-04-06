False claim: There have been no deaths in Israel due to COVID-19; drinking sodium bicarbonate and lemon kills the virus

Facebook posts claim that there have been no coronavirus deaths in Israel because Israelis are ingesting a mix of sodium bicarbonate and lemon that kills the virus ( here ). Both claims in these posts are false.

According to Haaretz, there have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths and 8,611 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus as of April 6 ( here ). Updates can be found on the Israeli health ministry’s website here .

The claim that drinking sodium bicarbonate and lemon as a hot tea kills the virus is also false. As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), “There is no specific treatment for disease caused by a novel coronavirus.” ( here )

The post falsely claims that sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and lemon “alkalize the immune system,” meaning that they raise the blood’s pH level. According to WebMD, “nothing you eat is going to substantially change the pH of your blood. Your body works to keep that level constant.” ( here )

The Reuters Fact Check team has already debunked the claim that lemon juice and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) prevents infection from the new coronavirus here .

VERDICT

False: Israelis have died of COVID-19, and sodium bicarbonate and lemon does not prevent infection

