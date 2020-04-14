False claim: If soap can kill coronavirus, there should be a cure

Social media users shared a text image online that implies there should be a cure for the new coronavirus given it is easily “killed” by soap. The image reads: "So, there is no cure for a virus that can be killed by soap.“ ( here , here , here )

While many users’ reactions indicate they consider the post as humorous, others take it seriously, posting comments like: “Exactly, Ive been telling people to stay out of hospital’s. That’s where people are dying.” and “Whoever came up with this needs to re educate themselves on biology asap.”

It is important to note the difference between a cure, which relieves someone completely of an illness, and prevention, which includes measures like handwashing . While soap can kill the virus on hands or surfaces, it can't be used the same way inside the body. A cure for the coronavirus does not yet exist, which is why it is important to take preventative measures like handwashing ( here ).

The Global Handwashing Partnership explains on its website how handwashing with soap destroys viruses such as the new coronavirus here .

In short, washing hands with soap and water protects people from spreading diseases and infections ( here ).

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms that the novel coronavirus had not been seen before in humans. Although many trials are taking place, there is currently no treatment or vaccine for it ( here ).

Soap is effective in killing the coronavirus as a preventative measure but this has little to do with the medical science behind finding and launching a vaccine or treatment.

VERDICT

False: The fact that soap can destroy the coronavirus does not mean the disease must be easy to cure.

