True claim: People who reported lower incomes will receive U.S. stimulus payments first​

Social media users have been sharing posts online that claim individuals who reported lower levels of income to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) in 2019 will receive stimulus payments before those who reported earning more ( here ), ( here ) and ( here )​.

One post reads:​ “STIMULUS CHECKS!!! Not everyone will receive them at the same time. They are going to those who need them first (based off your 2019 tax return). That means that those who reported lower income in 2019 will receive their checks first. Meaning you shouldn’t be flexing if you just got your check today because all you’re saying is “Look at me world, I’m broke and I barely made a livable wage last year.” #StayHumble”​

While some posts are shared humorously, others appear to be causing confusion. Some users have expressed disbelief, with one reply stating: “This also is a lie and he should [expletive for ‘be quiet’] he’s one of the reasons why people haven’t receive their checks, it’s because people rather listen to folks like this instead of inquiring from a true source. If he had his check would he have wrote this??.” Another commentator states: “Can’t be hun cause I know a few that make good money got their money so again is false news.”​

The posts refer to payments of up to $1,200 for Americans as part of Congress’ $2.2 trillion aid package meant to stem the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered businesses and left more than 10 million people unemployed ( here )​.

This claim is true. A representative from the U.S. Department of Treasury confirmed to Reuters via email that that those who reported less income would receive their payments first.

The timing of the stimulus checks has also been reported by several major news organizations ( here , here , here , here ).

VERDICT

True claim: Those who reported lower income in 2019 will receive their stimulus payment first​

