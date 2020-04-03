False claim: Ventilators for coronavirus treatment “stuck” at a New York City warehouse

A photo circulating on social media accompanies claims that ventilators are not being distributed to hospitals in New York City amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The image shows shipping containers in a warehouse ( here , here , here ).

The text accompanying the image, shared at least 9,700 times according to CrowdTangle, reads, “Here’s the ventilators that was (sic) sent to New York. Stuck in a warehouse. Democrat Governor Cuomo? Why?” Another reads, “Stockpile of 2000 ventilators found in NYC warehouse. Time to find a new governor New York.”

Some of the claims include a photograph by photographer Scott Lynch that appeared in the Gothamist, a local outlet ( here ). It shows ventilators in the New York City’s Emergency Management Warehouse in Brooklyn on March 24.

The medical machines visible in Lynch’s photographs were part of an initial shipment of 400 ventilators (of a total of 2,500) that was sent by the federal government ( here ).

Footage of the press conference held by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on March 24 ( bit.ly/3aIIFEO ) shows these ventilators being moved to Emergency Management trucks. The Emergency Management warehouse confirmed to Reuters via email that this shipment was distributed to hospitals in New York City that same day.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene told Reuters on March 31 that “nearly all” of the 2,500 total ventilators received from the federal government had been distributed to hospitals.

“Virtually all the vents that shipped went out within a day or so of receipt,” a department spokesperson said. “Ventilators are received on large military-grade containers and need to be unpacked and repacked, in the necessary quantities, with component parts in order to be ready to go, which is what accounts for any turnaround time. That turnaround time is minimal because the staff are literally working around the clock.”

Another iteration of the claim includes a screengrab of a tweet by Donald Trump modified to include similar photographs of containers of ventilators the President did not actually tweet ( here ).

Trump did tweet, “Thousands of Federal Government (delivered) Ventilators found in New York storage. N.Y. must distribute NOW” here .

The Health Department told Reuters, “Staff are working 24/7 to get lifesaving materials to the frontlines. The City has now received all 2,500 ventilators promised by the federal government and has distributed nearly all of them to hospitals in need.”

VERDICT

False: Ventilators received from the federal government were not “stuck” in a New York City warehouse but had been distributed to hospitals within a day

