Fact check: Top 10 coronavirus hotspots in UK are not all run by the Labour party

Thousands of social media users have been sharing a post which claims that the 10 areas with the highest rates of coronavirus in the UK are all run by the Labour Party. This claim is partly false. Some areas are wrongly listed in the top 10; in reality the Labour Party does not have political control of three of the local councils for the top 10 areas with the highest rates of COVID-19.

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) say: “Top 10 areas with highest Coronavirus spikes: Blackburn - Labour, Leicester - Labour, Rochdale - Labour, Bradford - Labour, Luton - Labour, Kirklees - Labour, Rotherham - Labour, Sandwell - Labour, Calderdale - Labour, Wakefield - Labour. Can anybody spot a connection?”

According to Public Health England’s latest weekly coronavirus report ( tinyurl.com/yy7lj35o ), which is the one published closest to the date of the claim, the 10 areas with the highest weekly incidence of coronavirus per 100,000 population are Blackburn with Darwen, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Hyndburn (Lancashire), Rochdale, Pendle (Lancashire), Oadby and Wigston (Leicestershire), Trafford and Eden (Cumbria). Therefore six of the places listed in the social media posts (Luton, Kirklees, Rotherham, Sandwell, Calderdale and Wakefield) are not in the latest top 10.

It is not clear whether the post is referring to local councils or members of parliament when it describes the various locations as Labour.

It is true that the Labour Party has political control of all of the councils listed in the post ( here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here , here ).

However, of the 10 areas on the official list of places with the highest weekly incidence of coronavirus, three councils are not Labour-run: the Conservative party has the largest number of seats on Pendle Borough Council and Eden District Council ( here , here ), and the Liberal Democrats have a majority in Oadby and Wigston ( here ). The remaining seven councils are Labour-run (Blackburn with Darwen, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Hyndburn, Rochdale and Trafford) ( here , here , here ).

If the social media post is referring to MPs, it should be noted that some of the areas listed cover more than one constituency. The constituencies covered by the areas listed in the post are not entirely Labour-run: the MP for Wakefield is from the Conservative party ( here ) and Kirklees, Sandwell and Calderdale have a mix of Conservative and Labour MPs across their constituencies ( here , here , here ).

The remaining six places listed (Blackburn, Rochdale, Rotherham, Leicester, Bradford and Luton) have entirely Labour MPs ( here , here , here , here , here , here ).

In Public Health England’s list of the 10 areas with the highest weekly incidence of coronavirus four have Labour MPs (Leicester, Oldham, Bradford and Rochdale) ( here , here , here , here ) and four have Conservatives (Hyndburn, Pendle, Oadby and Wigston, and Eden) ( here , here , www.neilobrien.org.uk/ , here ). The remaining two areas (Blackburn with Darwen and Trafford) have two Conservative and three Labour MPs between them ( here , here ).

VERDICT

Party false. Only four of the areas listed in the social media post are among the top 10 coronavirus hotspots in the UK; most but not all of the areas in the actual top 10 are run by Labour-majority councils.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .