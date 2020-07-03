Fact check: Post about COVID-19 death of 8-year-old in Colleyville, Texas is a hoax

Social media users are circulating an image that describes the death of an 8-year-old child in Colleyville, Texas due to COVID-19. The image is a screenshot of a post made in a group where Colleyville residents discuss the community’s issues. The post’s story, however, is a hoax.

In the original post, a user named Sherry Michaels recounts how her daughter Natylee became sick from COVID-19 after the family went on outings to parks and local restaurants and hung out with friends, which “wouldn’t have been possible if Texas hadn’t opened up” - presumably a reference to Texas businesses reopening in May after lockdown ( open.texas.gov/ ).

The post concludes with the mother expressing pride in her local government in this time of “liberal media indoctrination” and includes the hashtag #MasksAreUnconstitutional. Examples of the post are visible here and here .

The claim comes amid orders by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to temporarily halt the state’s reopening as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged and the country set a new record for a one-day increase in cases, ( here ).

On June 28, a follow-up post from the Sherry Michaels account on Facebook said Sherry Michaels and her daughter Natylee Michaels were not real people. The fictitious story, according to the post, “was an attempt to test the beliefs of this community and bring light to the toxicity that exists on ‘Colleyville Citizens Opposed to High Density’ that is perpetuated by not only citizens of the Colleyville community, but also members of the city council.” ( here ).

“While this may seem extreme,” the post continued, “these are the very attitudes shared by many members of this community that we, as citizens, must sacrifice our lives and the lives of those we love to to (sic) uphold this idea that wearing masks is somehow a partisan issue.” It ends by urging people to “stop promoting hate and wear a damn mask”.

The original post about the death of Natylee Michaels has been removed from the Colleyville Citizens Opposed to High Density group page. One user posted in the group:“To play a political game with what could be a fake profile scaring people about a recent death is despicable. I’m sorry it has come down to this type of nastiness from folks to slant a point of view.” ( here )

As of July 2, Colleyville had 76 COVID-19 and no deaths, according to numbers from Tarrant County. ( here ).

Last week, the city hosted a large annual gathering called Stars and Guitars, where the use of face masks was not enforced, despite an order by the county, according to the Dallas Morning News ( here ).

VERDICT

False. A social media post about the death of an 8-year old child from COVID-19 in Colleyville, Texas was a hoax.

