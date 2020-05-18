False claim: A COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans

Widely shared claims on social media link to a video alleging that a future vaccine against COVID-19 would “genetically modify” humans. This claim is scientifically untrue.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Example of the claims can be seen here and here and here .

Most claims refer to a version of a now-deleted, widely shared YouTube video of Dr Andrew Kaufman, a “natural healing consultant” ( here ) in an interview with Spiro Skouras, an online-personality and “independent researcher” with a popular YouTube channel.

In the video, Kaufman talks about how a future COVID-19 vaccine would provide a vessel to “inject genes” into humans, first by a procedure known as “electroporation”, in which an electric current “create[s] little holes in our cells that allow the DNA to go into our own cells” and then through the insertion of “foreign proteins that supposedly generate immunity”. Kaufman concludes that the vaccine, like the results of biotechnology in agriculture, will make humans “genetically modified organisms”.

There are multiple claims in the nearly one hour-long video, which are beyond the scope of this fact check. However, the main claim in these posts on social media that a COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans (described in the headline of the video and by Kaufman) is false. While most headlines don’t mention DNA-based vaccines, Dr Kaufman talks about them in the video.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a DNA vaccine “involves the direct introduction into appropriate tissues of a plasmid containing the DNA sequence encoding the antigen(s) against which an immune response is sought, and relies on the in situ production of the target antigen.” ( here )

This means that, in contrast to the more widespread “conventional” vaccines ( here ) which use a whole pathogen or fragment, a DNA vaccine involves the injection of a small part of the virus’s genetic code (DNA or RNA) to stimulate immune response in a patient without an infection ( here ).

This procedure does not create a genetically modified organism, which the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines as “an organism in which one or more genes (called transgenes) have been introduced into its genetic material from another organism using recombinant DNA technology.” ( here )

Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at Cornell University’s Alliance for Science group, debunked the idea that a DNA vaccine could genetically modify an organism. Lynas told Reuters that no vaccine can genetically modify human DNA.

“That’s just a myth, one often spread intentionally by anti-vaccination activists to deliberately generate confusion and mistrust,” he said. “Genetic modification would involve the deliberate insertion of foreign DNA into the nucleus of a human cell, and vaccines simply don’t do that. Vaccines work by training the immune system to recognize a pathogen when it attempts to infect the body - this is mostly done by the injection of viral antigens or weakened live viruses that stimulate an immune response through the production of antibodies.”

Lynas added: “The DNA [in DNA vaccines] does not integrate into the cell nucleus so this isn’t genetic modification - if the cells divide they will only include your natural DNA. But this approach is incredibly promising for COVID because it can be scaled up very quickly, and is very versatile - it is easy to synthetically produce DNA sequences that match the required bits of viral genetic code.”

There are many trials currently underway for a COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, with some exploring the possibility of a DNA vaccine, which may be where this false claim stems from ( here , here ).

While there are trials for a DNA vaccine for COVID-19 underway, the method does not involve changing people’s existing DNA. A future COVID-19 vaccine would not make humans “genetically modified organisms”, as the video claims.

VERDICT

False. A future COVID-19 vaccine will not genetically modify humans. DNA vaccines do not integrate the virus’ DNA into the cell nucleus of its recipient but instead inject part of the virus’ DNA/RNA into tissues to stimulate an immune response in the body.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts www.reuters.com/fact-check/about .