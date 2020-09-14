Fact check: Canada has not made it a criminal offence to enforce COVID-19 measures

Posts shared online claim Canada has made it a criminal offence to enforce COVID-19 prevention measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and quarantining. This is not true.

FILE PHOTO: A N95 face mask attached to a first aid kit is seen near the House of Commons, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

The post reads: “Canada has just criminalized all CV19 measures requiring masks, distancing, quarantining & vaccines – meaning they cannot force / fine you to wear a mask etc. Any attempt to impose such measures is now considered a CRIME” (here) .

The Public Health Agency of Canada told Reuters that enforcement or implementation of COVID-19 measures is not a crime.

Current government guidelines stress the importance of social distancing, such as keeping a 2-metre distance from others and avoiding handshakes (here).

The guidelines also state that people should wear face coverings when it is not possible to maintain a 2-metre distance (here).

In some jurisdictions, wearing a mask is mandatory in some indoor public spaces and on public transport. (here).

There are also rules for self-isolation and quarantining, some of which are punishable by imprisonment or a fine.

An Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act has made it mandatory for everyone entering Canada to quarantine for 14 days (here).

Regarding vaccination, the Public Health Agency of Canada told Reuters that none of Canada’s provinces or territories currently have a policy of mandatory vaccination for any disease. “Mandatory vaccination has never been an approach used in Canada”, the agency said in an email.

VERDICT

False. The enforcement or implementation of COVID-19 measures is not a crime under Canadian law.

