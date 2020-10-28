Fact check: The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,438 deaths to COVID-19

A Facebook post has falsely suggested that just 1,438 people have died with COVID-19 in Britain, contrary to official figures.

The post, shared on Oct. 17 (here) , minimises the number of deaths to the disease by comparing it to the flu and saying this is “normal”. It also claims “less than 350” of the deaths were in people under the age of 60.

The user added: “We had 62,000 flu deaths in 2018 and that was with a vaccine. Only 1,438 people have died of covid and you’re wearing a mask, missing work, grandparents dying of isolation and depression. This ends when we all stop following this dictatorship and get back to normal. Not new normal. The normal you want to live...without orders!”

This overall figure being quoted, however, is misleading. It is likely the user has taken the number 1,438 from an NHS database that records deaths to COVID-19 in hospitals in England (bit.ly/3jz42wb). The database, under the tab labelled “deaths by condition,” breaks down the number of deaths to the disease between those who had an underlying condition and those that did not. According to the data, as of Oct. 15, a total of 1,439 people (not the 1,438 stated in the post) without an underlying health condition had died with COVID-19 in an English hospital. This compares to 29,304 people who did have an underlying health condition and who also died with the disease in the same setting.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest data on Oct. 27, which revealed a total of 54,609 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred across all settings in England and Wales up to Oct. 16 (here ).

Widening this out to use official data since published across the whole of the UK – encompassing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – there have been at least 61,116 deaths involving COVID-19 as of Oct. 27 (here ).

Back to the Facebook post, it would have been true to say that less than 350 people, who were under 60 years old and had no underlying health condition, had died with COVID-19 in hospital in England by Oct. 15. But this is not representative of the whole figure for England – nor the whole of the UK.

The same database reveals that 313 people, who were under 60 years old and did not have an underlying condition, had died with the illness in a hospital setting in England by Oct. 15. This is added to the 2,286 deaths of people under 60 and who did have an underlying health condition.

As for the claim about flu deaths in 2018, it is unclear where the 62,000 figure was taken from. Around 22,087 people are believed to have died an influenza-related death in England during the 2017-18 season, according to the latest government data (here). This was after a particularly heavy and record-breaking winter season (here), which the ONS said could have resulted in 50,000 extra deaths across England and Wales (here). During the next season, from 2018-19, there were around 3,966 influenza-related deaths reported in England (here).

VERDICT

False. Up to Oct. 15, there were 1,439 deaths in people with COVID-19 in a hospital setting in England who did not have an underlying health condition. The actual total for people who died with the disease in all settings is much higher for the whole of the UK.

