False claim: COVID-19 stands for Certification of Vaccination Identification by Artificial Intelligence​

Social media users have been sharing images online that claim that COVID-19 is an abbreviation for Certificate of Vaccination Identification by Artificial Intelligence ( here , ​ bit.ly/2RWCiXl and bit.ly/2XZekOV ). The posts often include a black and white photograph of a soldier and two men while the soldier checks a document.

In one post, the top part of the image breaks down each letter of COVID-19 by the corresponding word and then says, “let this sink in.... Certificate Of Vaccination Identification (COVID).” It explains the number 19 by saying it is a reference to artificial intelligence, or A.I. (the first and ninth letters of the alphabet).

There is no evidence to support this claim. The images do not offer a source or justification. ​

A reverse Google image search of the photograph reveals that it was taken in 1941 in Warsaw, Poland, during World War II. An Austrian digital database provides a description of the photograph, reading (in German): "German guard controls Jewish workers at the ghetto entrance." ( here )​

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains on its website how the novel coronavirus was named. ​This virus is called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The disease it causes is called COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus ( here(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it )​.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) gives viruses their names according to their genetic structure and for the benefit of scientific research. It named the virus as SARS-CoV-2 on February 11, 2020, due to its genetic relation to SARS. ​

The term COVID-19 refers to “coronavirus disease 2019" ( here(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it )​.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains on its website: “The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.” ( here:~:text=In%20COVID%2D19%2C,%2Drespiratory%20tract%20illnesses. )​

False: COVID-19 is not an abbreviation for Certificate of Vaccination Identification by Artificial Intelligence, it stands for “coronavirus disease 2019”

